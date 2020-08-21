Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 303,703 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,618,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 303,703 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $62,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.55. 917,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,476. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FR. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

