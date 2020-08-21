Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of NVR worth $50,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 35.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,650.00.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, hitting $4,155.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,536. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,655.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,330.94. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,222.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.