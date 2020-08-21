Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.98% of Avaya worth $50,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,221 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,235,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,120,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,983,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avaya by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 375,661 shares during the period.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,157. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.87.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

