Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $60.08 Million Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 149.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of FMC worth $60,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in FMC by 112.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.89. The stock had a trading volume of 336,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,683. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upped their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.35.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

