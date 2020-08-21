Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.73 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 908,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.27% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $59,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 93,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 444,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,371. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $98.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

