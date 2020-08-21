Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $53.07 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,624 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.44% of MicroStrategy worth $53,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSTR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

MSTR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,930. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 0.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $165.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.