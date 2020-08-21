Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $51.26 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.68% of Forward Air worth $51,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Forward Air by 2,230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Forward Air by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew J. Jewell sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $319,905.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,394.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $238,214.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:FWRD traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $57.49. 142,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Forward Air had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $281.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.