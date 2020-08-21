Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $50.66 Million Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Casey’s General Stores worth $50,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 58.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 171.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 179.1% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total transaction of $140,410.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,378. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.