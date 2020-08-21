Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,826 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.43% of Silgan worth $51,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Silgan by 28.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,245,000 after buying an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Silgan in the first quarter worth $24,094,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Silgan by 25.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,354,000 after buying an additional 776,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Silgan by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,873,000 after buying an additional 210,160 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.47. 273,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,172. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

