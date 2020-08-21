Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 466,515 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 204.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,515 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.60% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $53,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,118,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,989,000 after purchasing an additional 215,688 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 881.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 293,629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,561.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.