VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) will post $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for VF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. VF posted sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $8.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $11.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VF.

Get VF alerts:

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on VF from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.83. VF has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of VF by 110.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,881,000 after buying an additional 9,992,243 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after buying an additional 3,462,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 157.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of VF by 242.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after buying an additional 1,021,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VF (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.