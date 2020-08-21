VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VF’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.55. VF reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VF will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VF.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VF by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of VF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after buying an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after buying an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of VF by 242.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,444,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,773,000 after buying an additional 1,021,957 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $61.00 on Friday. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

