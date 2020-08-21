Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $227.37

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $227.37 and last traded at $227.01, with a volume of 1337743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 121.8% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $326,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $158,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

