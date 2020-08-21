ValuEngine Downgrades WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) to Strong Sell

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 662,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 539.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 131.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.