Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $171.63

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $171.63 and traded as high as $177.00. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust shares last traded at $174.00, with a volume of 1,314,095 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.35.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Garth Milne bought 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £6,732.18 ($8,801.39).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.