US Bancorp DE Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 456.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Cfra decreased their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.73.

Shares of URI opened at $174.55 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.