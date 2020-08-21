United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $62,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.95 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $162.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.