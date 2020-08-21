UBS Group Reiterates “€27.00” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWE. Oddo Bhf set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.81 ($38.60).

RWE opened at €32.50 ($38.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €32.75 and a 200 day moving average of €29.53. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

