Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 456,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuniu stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 388,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.58% of Tuniu worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tuniu stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.07. 6,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Tuniu has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 37.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

