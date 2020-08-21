Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$28.00 Price Target for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.29.

SU opened at C$21.45 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.02 and a 12-month high of C$45.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.77%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

