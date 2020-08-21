Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz Sells 1,872 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TCX stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. 22,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have commented on TCX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tucows by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 447,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,601,000 after buying an additional 131,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,561,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tucows by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 91,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tucows by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tucows by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

