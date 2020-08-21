Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz Sells 1,872 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TCX stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.67. 22,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.05.
A number of analysts have commented on TCX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.
