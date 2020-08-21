TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.03

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.03 and traded as low as $170.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 129,004 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target (up from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.60 million and a PE ratio of 46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

