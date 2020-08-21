TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.03

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.03 and traded as low as $170.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $173.00, with a volume of 129,004 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target (up from GBX 175 ($2.29)) on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Monday, June 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 181.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.60 million and a PE ratio of 46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

