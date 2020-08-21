Truist Securiti Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $413.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $2,764,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,748.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,126.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.