Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$1.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCW. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.65 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.00.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78.

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Dale M. Dusterhoft sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$31,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 576,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$657,565.68. Insiders sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $97,250 over the last three months.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

