Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 147.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,002,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,729. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

