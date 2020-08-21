Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 52,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,186.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.37. 997,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.42. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.