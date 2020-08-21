Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 99,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 54.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,818 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 766.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 421.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 911,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,176.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 735,911 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 57.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,853,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Capri Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.17 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

