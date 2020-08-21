Trexquant Investment LP Sells 42,990 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 4,312 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $96,028.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,632.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

