Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 42,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $42,194,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,082,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 214.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,087,000 after buying an additional 623,851 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

