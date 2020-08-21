Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 149,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 624,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,890 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Teck Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,533,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,021,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,740,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 757,390 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.58. 39,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Teck Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.53.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

