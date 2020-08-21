Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 12,432 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 92,125 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 35.0% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 148,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 253,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

