Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the first quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.67.

In other Consolidated Edison news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund purchased 2,000 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,591 shares of company stock worth $187,411. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,596. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

