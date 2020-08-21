Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Translate Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 40,086 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $791,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,973,550 shares of company stock worth $144,086,787. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. 1,121,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. Translate Bio Inc has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TBIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

