Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,150 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.45. The stock had a trading volume of 613,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,010. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

