Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 126,341 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in UBS Group by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

