Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 15,821 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Gentex by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2,267.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Gentex stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.00. 814,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

