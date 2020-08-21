Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) & National Instruments (OTCMKTS:NATI) Head-To-Head Survey

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Trend Micro alerts:

This table compares Trend Micro and National Instruments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.52 billion 5.82 $257.09 million $1.84 34.14 National Instruments $1.35 billion 3.35 $162.15 million $1.31 26.31

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than National Instruments. National Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trend Micro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trend Micro and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 1 0 0 0 1.00 National Instruments 0 5 1 0 2.17

National Instruments has a consensus price target of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 16.56%. Given National Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Dividends

Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. National Instruments pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Trend Micro pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Instruments pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Instruments has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Instruments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of National Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 17.36% 16.41% 8.60% National Instruments 19.25% 12.46% 8.84%

Summary

National Instruments beats Trend Micro on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. It serves finance, insurance, and retail industries, as well as government institutions. Trend Micro Incorporated has a partnership with Moxa Inc. to develop solutions to protect industrial Internet of Things environments; and strategic partnership with Luxoft Holding, Inc. to offer intrusion detection systems and intrusion prevention systems to detect, mitigate, and respond to cyber-attacks on connected cars. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data. The company's application software comprises TestStand, which is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; VeriStand, a ready-to-use software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for quick sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution with integrated hardware options for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace and defense industries, as well as government agencies. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.