Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $492.44

Treatt plc (LON:TET)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $492.44 and traded as high as $580.00. Treatt shares last traded at $580.00, with a volume of 11,763 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 518.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 492.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86.

Treatt Company Profile (LON:TET)

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies ingredient solutions to the flavor, fragrance, and consumer goods markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral flavors.

