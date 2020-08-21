Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$60.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$60.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.25.

TD opened at C$62.20 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$49.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$77.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.11. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.6900002 EPS for the current year.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

