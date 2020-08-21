Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $46.78

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.78 and traded as high as $60.00. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 715,599 shares traded.

TPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $115.12 million and a P/E ratio of 45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 46.70.

In other Topps Tiles news, insider Robert Parker purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,454.57).

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

