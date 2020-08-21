TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) vs. Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Head-To-Head Analysis

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies -16.25% -4.19% -0.57% Southwestern Energy -95.17% 8.89% 3.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TETRA Technologies and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 1 3 0 0 1.75 Southwestern Energy 2 10 1 0 1.92

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $1.08, indicating a potential upside of 91.98%. Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TETRA Technologies and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $1.04 billion 0.07 -$147.41 million ($0.05) -11.29 Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.53 $891.00 million $0.61 4.36

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TETRA Technologies. TETRA Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats TETRA Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products. Its Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. The company's Compression segment engages in the fabrication and sale of standard, custom-designed, and engineered compressor packages; and sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provision of services to support the needs of customers who own compression equipment. This segment provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout in onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in Mexico, Canada, and Argentina. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

