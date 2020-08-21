Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & Hawaiian Electric Industries (OTCMKTS:HE) Financial Comparison

Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaga Nasional Bhd 7.69% 6.52% 2.11% Hawaiian Electric Industries 7.67% 9.07% 1.48%

0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaga Nasional Bhd $12.30 billion 1.19 $1.09 billion N/A N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.87 billion 1.31 $219.77 million $1.99 17.38

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tenaga Nasional Bhd and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 3 2 0 0 1.40

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus price target of $47.20, indicating a potential upside of 36.50%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Dividends

Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hawaiian Electric Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaga Nasional Bhd

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels. This segment distributes and sells electricity on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai; and serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. Its Bank segment operates a savings bank that offers banking and other financial services, including deposit products, such as savings accounts and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans to consumers and business. This segment operates 49 branches, including 34 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 5 branches in Hawaii, 3 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The company's Other segment focuses on investing in non-regulated renewable energy and infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

