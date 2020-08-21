Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Director John P. Bilbrey Buys 12,980 Shares of Stock

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at $515,454.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TPR traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $14.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,392,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,943. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tapestry by 4,302.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tapestry by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Tapestry by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

