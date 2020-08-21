SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James Sells 8,750 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SVMK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. SVMK Inc has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.53.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. SVMK’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 118,162 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 27,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

SVMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

