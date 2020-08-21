Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 453,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,639,000 after purchasing an additional 128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Deere & Company by 40.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $191.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average of $154.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $195.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,833,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,061,845. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Deere & Company from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

