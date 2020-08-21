Stephens Increases America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target to $128.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $99.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $713.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.89. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,141,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

