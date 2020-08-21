Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Major Shareholder Sells $94,650,765.00 in Stock

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sprout Social stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

