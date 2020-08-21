SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.25

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 1191659 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 106,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 954,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,705,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.