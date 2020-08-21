Sonic Healthcare Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.51 (ASX:SHL)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX:SHL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$27.53. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of A$20.06 ($14.33) and a 12-month high of A$34.77 ($24.84).

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

