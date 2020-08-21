Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith Sells 5,999 Shares of Stock

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Bruton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Bruton Smith sold 10,946 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $493,336.22.

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 375,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,570. Sonic Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 208.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

